Women's Champions League: Linfield Ladies beat Greek champions

McGuinness was named NIFWA Women's Player of the Month for July

Linfield Ladies secured a 3-2 win over Greek champions PAOK in their second Women's Champions League qualifying round match in Belgium.

Captain Kirsty McGuinness scored an 89th minute penalty winner to keep alive her side's chances of getting through the group stage.

It was 2-2 at the break after goals from Kelsie Burrows and Ashley Hutton before McGuinness struck from the spot.

Philip Lewis's team play hosts Anderlecht on Tuesday.

While a draw would have left the Blues with no chance of qualifying, the victory means they are still in contention, three points behind the Belgian side.

The sides are in a four-team group with the winner progressing to the last 32.