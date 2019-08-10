Scottish League Two: Cove & Albion Rovers share eight goals

Mitch Megginson scored his sixth goal in five games for Cove Rangers this term

Cove Rangers' remarkable start to life in Scottish League Two continued with a dramatic 4-4 draw with Albion Rovers that kept Paul Hartley's side top of the division.

The lead changed hands several times with Declan Byrne, Euan East, Lewis Wilson and Smart Osadolor scoring for the hosts and Harry Milne, Jamie Masson, Declan Glass and Mitch Megginson netting for Cove, Megginson's equaliser coming with four minutes left.

Elgin City and Albion Rovers are on four points too after they drew 1-1, Shane Sutherland's late opener for Elgin cancelled out by the hosts' Matthew Douglas.

Queen's Park also have four points but only after Salim Kouider-Aissa scored a penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage time to level after David Hopkirk had struck a second-half opener for Stenhousemuir, who had to make do with a first point of the season.

Kris Renton gave Cowdenbeath their first league win against Stirling Albion, who had Kyle Banner sent off late on for two bookings.

And Edinburgh City posted their first points of the campaign with a 2-1 victory at home to Brechin City. Alex Harris opened for City before Paul McManus levelled and Scott Shepherd got Edinburgh's winner in the third minute of added time.