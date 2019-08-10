Aaron Lewis: Lincoln City sign Wales Under-21 defender on short-term deal

Aaron Lewis joined Swansea aged nine and played for them in the EFL Trophy

Lincoln City have signed Wales Under-21 defender Aaron Lewis on what has been described as a "short-term" contract.

The 21-year-old was released by Swansea this summer, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Lincoln's League One rivals Doncaster.

Lewis made seven appearances for Rovers as they reached the third-tier play-offs under Grant McCann.

He spent part of pre-season on trial with the Imps and could make his debut at Rotherham on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.