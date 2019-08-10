Ross Wallace: Midfielder agrees new Fleetwood Town contract

Ross Wallace's only Scotland cap came in a friendly against Japan in October 2009

Fleetwood Town have re-signed former Scotland midfielder Ross Wallace.

The 34-year-old has agreed a short-term contract with the Cod Army after his previous deal expired at the end of last season.

The former Celtic, Preston, Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday player had spent all of pre-season with Joey Barton's side having joined last September.

Wallace played 36 times in League One for Fleetwood last season, scoring once against local rivals Blackpool.

