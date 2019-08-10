Hibernian 2-1 Cardiff Met: Scots need just a draw to reach last 32 of Champions League

Joelle Murray (second right) headed Hibs' second goal

Hibernian Ladies put themselves in pole position to reach the last 32 of the Champions League after a 2-1 win over Cardiff Met in Slovenia.

Grant Scott's side now need just a draw against the Group Three hosts Pomurje Beltinci on Tuesday to secure top spot.

With only the group winners qualifying, Cardiff can now finish no higher than second due to the head-to-head record.

Should Pomurje fail to beat Georgians Tbilisi Nike later on Saturday, Hibs will confirm qualification.

Siobhan Hunter missed a fifth-minute penalty for Hibs, but Amy Gallacher's strike 15 minutes later gave them the lead.

Hibs were reduced to 10 players following Gallacher's second yellow card after 58 minutes, but captain Joelle Murray's second-half header was to prove pivotal as they held off a late Cardiff fightback, with Emily Allen scoring in the final few minutes.