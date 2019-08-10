Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Hearts, Aberdeen

Manager Neil Lennon says Kieran Tierney deserves to be classed as a Celtic legend - not a traitor - after the left-back attracted criticism from a section of the support for his £25m move to Arsenal. (Sun)

And Lennon is looking to tie down Callum McGregor on a new deal after Celtic knocked back interest from Leicester in the midfielder. (Daily Record)

The Tierney fee is a "game-changer" for Scottish clubs as they seek full value for their talent, claims Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson. (Herald, subscription required)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says striker Alfredo Morelos will be "unplayable" this season if he continues the more mature approach to his game. (Scotsman)

Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom insists the club can win the title under new owner Ronald Gordon but warns it could take years. (Sun)

Belgian striker Floriano Vanzo has accused Kilmarnock of offering him poorer terms than originally agreed after his move to the club broke down. (Sun)

Hearts are still keen to land Glenn Whelan after the arrival of French midfielder Loic Damour on Friday and boss Craig Levein also has a couple of "interesting options" as he bids to add further signings. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis has backed wantaway Scott McKenna to give his all for the Dons and get the move he craves after the defender failed to land a switch to England despite handing in a transfer request. (Daily Express, print edition)