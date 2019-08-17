Scottish League Two
Cove Rangers15:00Cowdenbeath
Venue: Balmoral Stadium, Scotland

Cove Rangers v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 8Yule
  • 12Higgins
  • 6Strachan
  • 3Milne
  • 24Fyvie
  • 4Scully
  • 14Glass
  • 16Antoniazzi
  • 9Megginson
  • 11Masson

Substitutes

  • 2Kelly
  • 5Ross
  • 17Redman
  • 18Brown
  • 19Robertson
  • 21Demus
  • 23Smith

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Dabrowski
  • 3Mullen
  • 18Hamilton
  • 5Barr
  • 4Todd
  • 8Buchanan
  • 6Miller
  • 10Thomas
  • 7Cox
  • 9Smith
  • 11Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Valentine
  • 14Herd
  • 15Connelly
  • 16Taylor
  • 17Whyte
  • 19Sneddon
  • 20Glass
Referee:
Colin Steven

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th August 2019

  • Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
  • BrechinBrechin City15:00Queen's ParkQueen's Park
  • Cove RangersCove Rangers15:00CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
  • Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City15:00StirlingStirling Albion
  • ElginElgin City15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers21109454
2Elgin21104134
3Albion21107614
4Annan Athletic21102114
5Queen's Park21102114
6Cowdenbeath210113-23
7Edinburgh City210126-43
8Stenhousemuir201134-11
9Brechin200213-20
10Stirling200202-20
View full Scottish League Two table

