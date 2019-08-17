Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City15:00Stirling
Venue: Ainslie Park, Scotland

Edinburgh City v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 14Crane
  • 10Handling
  • 8Brown
  • 6Laird
  • 3McIntyre
  • 33Harris
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 11Sinclair
  • 15Kane
  • 19Shepherd
  • 20Watson
  • 21Adamson
  • 26Court

Stirling

  • 1Currie
  • 5Truesdale
  • 2McGeachie
  • 6McLean
  • 3Lowdon
  • 7Jardine
  • 4Nicoll
  • 8Docherty
  • 10Willis
  • 9Duffy
  • 11Peters

Substitutes

  • 12Scott
  • 14Wilson
  • 15Thomson
  • 16Wright
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Mackin
  • 19Hawke
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th August 2019

  • Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
  • BrechinBrechin City15:00Queen's ParkQueen's Park
  • Cove RangersCove Rangers15:00CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
  • Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City15:00StirlingStirling Albion
  • ElginElgin City15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers21109454
2Elgin21104134
3Albion21107614
4Annan Athletic21102114
5Queen's Park21102114
6Cowdenbeath210113-23
7Edinburgh City210126-43
8Stenhousemuir201134-11
9Brechin200213-20
10Stirling200202-20
View full Scottish League Two table

