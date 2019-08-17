Edinburgh City v Stirling Albion
-
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 14Crane
- 10Handling
- 8Brown
- 6Laird
- 3McIntyre
- 33Harris
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 7Smith
- 11Sinclair
- 15Kane
- 19Shepherd
- 20Watson
- 21Adamson
- 26Court
Stirling
- 1Currie
- 5Truesdale
- 2McGeachie
- 6McLean
- 3Lowdon
- 7Jardine
- 4Nicoll
- 8Docherty
- 10Willis
- 9Duffy
- 11Peters
Substitutes
- 12Scott
- 14Wilson
- 15Thomson
- 16Wright
- 17Binnie
- 18Mackin
- 19Hawke
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross