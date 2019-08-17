Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic15:00Albion
Venue: Galabank, Scotland

Annan Athletic v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Taylor
  • 2Douglas
  • 5Barr
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Ballantyne
  • 7McLean
  • 4Bradley
  • 8Wilkie
  • 10McLear
  • 9Muir
  • 20Nade

Substitutes

  • 11Watson
  • 12Avci
  • 14Sonkur
  • 15Griffiths
  • 16Wooding-Holt
  • 17Currie
  • 18Emmerson

Albion

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Lynas
  • 5Fagan
  • 4Wilson
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Roberts
  • 6Morena
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 11Stewart
  • 9Osadolor
  • 10Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12East
  • 14Scally
  • 15Wharton
  • 16Graham
  • 17Smith
  • 18Phillips
  • 19Krones
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th August 2019

  • Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
  • BrechinBrechin City15:00Queen's ParkQueen's Park
  • Cove RangersCove Rangers15:00CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
  • Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City15:00StirlingStirling Albion
  • ElginElgin City15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers21109454
2Elgin21104134
3Albion21107614
4Annan Athletic21102114
5Queen's Park21102114
6Cowdenbeath210113-23
7Edinburgh City210126-43
8Stenhousemuir201134-11
9Brechin200213-20
10Stirling200202-20
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you