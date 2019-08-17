Scottish League One
Airdrieonians15:00Clyde
Venue: Penny Cars Stadium, Scotland

Airdrieonians v Clyde

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 6Fordyce
  • 5Crighton
  • 12McKay
  • 3Eckersley
  • 14Roberts
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 7Thomson
  • 15Carrick
  • 11Roy
  • 17Smith

Substitutes

  • 2MacDonald
  • 4Kerr
  • 9Gallagher
  • 10Hawkshaw
  • 18Millar
  • 29Cowan
  • 30McNeil

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4Petkov
  • 3McNiff
  • 6Grant
  • 7Wallace
  • 10Johnston
  • 8Lamont
  • 11Lyon
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Howie
  • 14Smith
  • 15McStay
  • 16Love
  • 17Allison
  • 21McGee
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th August 2019

  • AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00ClydeClyde
  • FalkirkFalkirk15:00MontroseMontrose
  • PeterheadPeterhead15:00DumbartonDumbarton
  • StranraerStranraer15:00Raith RoversRaith Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers22006246
2Forfar22003036
3Falkirk21106064
4Airdrieonians210112-13
5East Fife20202202
6Peterhead20201102
7Montrose201123-11
8Stranraer201123-11
9Clyde201136-31
10Dumbarton200207-70
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you