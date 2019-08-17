Scottish League One
Stranraer15:00Raith Rovers
Venue: Stair Park, Scotland

Stranraer v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 21Burgess
  • 2Robertson
  • 4Cummins
  • 22Hamill
  • 5Hamilton
  • 3Allan
  • 7Hilton
  • 6McManus
  • 12Pignatiello
  • 14Elliott
  • 18Dangana

Substitutes

  • 1Currie
  • 10Murphy
  • 11Smith
  • 16Adair
  • 17Smith
  • 19Mitchell

Raith Rovers

  • 20McGurn
  • 2Miller
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 12Matthews
  • 8Hendry
  • 15Spencer
  • 11Anderson
  • 9Allan
  • 22Bowie

Substitutes

  • 16McKay
  • 17Munro
  • 18Watson
  • 19Smith
  • 21Tait
  • 23B
Referee:
Greg Aitken

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers22006246
2Forfar22003036
3Falkirk21106064
4Airdrieonians210112-13
5East Fife20202202
6Peterhead20201102
7Montrose201123-11
8Stranraer201123-11
9Clyde201136-31
10Dumbarton200207-70
View full Scottish League One table

