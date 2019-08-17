Barnet v Chesterfield
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Solihull Moors
|4
|3
|1
|0
|13
|4
|9
|10
|2
|Halifax
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|9
|3
|Woking
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|9
|4
|Dover
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|9
|5
|Bromley
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|4
|3
|8
|6
|Fylde
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|8
|7
|Yeovil
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|7
|8
|Maidenhead United
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|7
|9
|Wrexham
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|7
|10
|Barnet
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|7
|11
|Sutton United
|4
|1
|3
|0
|7
|5
|2
|6
|12
|Boreham Wood
|4
|1
|2
|1
|8
|6
|2
|5
|13
|Stockport
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|5
|14
|Harrogate
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|0
|4
|15
|Notts County
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|4
|16
|Eastleigh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|17
|Hartlepool
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|18
|Torquay
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|4
|19
|Aldershot
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|20
|Barrow
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|3
|21
|Chorley
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|22
|Dag & Red
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|3
|23
|Chesterfield
|4
|0
|2
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|2
|24
|Ebbsfleet
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|11
|-8
|0