Arsenal v Burnley

Only three players have scored more Premier League goals in 2019 than Ashley Barnes, who has 11.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac trained this week and are in contention to play after security concerns.

Granit Xhaka has a bruised back and leg and will be assessed, while Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Dinos Mavropanos remain out.

Danny Drinkwater will not be involved for Burnley but Charlie Taylor is now fit and has travelled with the squad.

Steven Defour and Robbie Brady have returned to light training following respective calf and rib injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: It wasn't just the three points at Newcastle that would have cheered Arsenal fans; the fact the win was accompanied by a clean sheet on the road and secured without any of their new faces in the starting line-up were encouraging signs as well.

The Gunners were very strong at home last season and have an extremely good record against Burnley, but the Clarets will have a spring in their step after swatting Southampton aside last weekend, with Ashley Barnes in particular impressing.

Barnes' ability to ruffle Arsenal's back-line will be key to Burnley's hopes, while manager Sean Dyche concedes they might need a little bit of luck as well.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery: "It's going to be a very physical match and we need that adaptation physically to be strong.

"They are very strong in the duels, they are very strong in their structure, with two strikers. They are going to demand a lot of us defensively, with their long balls especially."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "They (Arsenal) are a good side, their coach is tweaking and changing things, and they are slightly more defensive, but still have the weapons to open up the game.

"They are a top side, but we've shown before we can take points off the top sides."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both teams had comfortable wins on the opening weekend but it is hard to see Burnley picking up another three points this time.

Prediction: 2-0

Burnley manager Sean Dyche

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have lost nine successive league meetings - the longest losing streak in their top-flight history against a particular opponent.

Their only victory in the past 19 away games against Arsenal in all competitions came in September 1974.

Arsenal have won all seven encounters at the Emirates Stadium by an aggregate score of 21-4.

Arsenal

Arsenal are looking to begin a league campaign with two straight wins for the first time since 2009-10.

The Gunners have lost their opening home league match of the season in five of the past eight seasons.

Only Manchester City and Liverpool claimed more home points than the 45 accrued by Arsenal last term.

They have lost only one of their past 25 league games when scoring first, winning 20 of them.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored scored eight goals in his last six games in all competitions.

