Southampton v Liverpool

Injured Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson kept a league-high 21 clean sheets in 2018-19

TEAM NEWS

Southampton have a fully-fit squad, with captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg now recovered from sickness.

Summer signings Kevin Danso and Moussa Djenepo are in contention to make their debuts.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, who was ever-present in the Premier League last season, could miss up to six weeks with a torn calf.

Adrian is also a doubt due to an ankle injury meaning 35-year-old Andy Lonergan is set to make his debut.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: After their latest European success in Istanbul during the week, Liverpool are on the road again and will match a club record of 11 Premier League wins in a row if they are successful in this one. They certainly started well last week by putting four past newly-promoted Norwich in the first half at Anfield.

Southampton were disappointing at Burnley and could hardly face a more difficult opponent in their opening home match of the new campaign.

They've beaten them only once in the past 11 league meetings, a 3-2 victory at St Mary's in March 2016 in which Sadio Mane scored twice for Saints.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on whether Liverpool will be tired following their Super Cup win: "This team has so much quality, and Jurgen tries to puts out maybe a little bit of an excuse for the fitness from his players.

"But he doesn't have to, they have such quality, it is not a problem for them after 120 minutes on the Wednesday to come here and make a good game.

"In modern football and especially with these big teams, they get used to it. We are at the beginning of the season and that does not really mean they are tired.

"I expect the best possible Liverpool team you can imagine, and we are preparing for this."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the injury to Adrian: "I don't understand why in the world of social media when we are all together, a supporter jumped over something and kicked [Adrian's] ankle.

"It is swollen but we have to see. Apart from that it was a brilliant night for him."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool do not have much of a turnaround between Wednesday's Super Cup in Istanbul and Saturday's trip to St Mary's.

I still think the Reds will win on the south coast though.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Olympic and world swimming champion Adam Peaty

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have lost their last four Premier League matches against Liverpool, conceding 11 goals and scoring just once.

Liverpool have been defeated in only one of the last six Premier League away meetings, having lost four of their first five fixtures at St. Mary's.

However, they have lost three matches against Southampton under Jurgen Klopp in all competitions, equalling his highest number of defeats against one club.

Southampton

Southampton have won only 16 of their 77 Premier League matches over the past two seasons. Eight of those wins have come in 24 outings under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

They are winless in six league games, drawing three and losing three.

Their only defeat in the final six Premier League home matches last season was 3-1 against Liverpool in April.

Saints have won their opening Premier League home fixture just once in 20 seasons (D10, L9), a 3-2 victory against Blackburn Rovers in 2004.

They have both scored and conceded in 13 of their past 14 Premier League home games, with the exception being a 2-0 win against Fulham in February.

Liverpool