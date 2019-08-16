Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United

Graham Potter guided Brighton to a 3-0 win at Watford in his first match last weekend.

TEAM NEWS

Brighton report no fresh injuries, with summer signing Neil Maupay among those pushing for a start after he scored as a substitute last weekend.

The only certain absentees for the Seagulls are Jose Izquierdo, Yves Bissouma and Ezequiel Schelotto.

Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson are doubts for West Ham after receiving some heavy challenges last weekend.

Mark Noble remains absent because of a calf injury but Jack Wilshere is fit after overcoming a dead leg.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: Manuel Pellegrini will be looking for a big improvement from West Ham after their heavy home defeat by champions Manchester City.

His opposite number Graham Potter will be hopeful Brighton can maintain their excellent start in his first home Premier League fixture, following their impressive victory at Watford.

Brighton managed less than a goal per match last season as they just avoided the drop, so to get three at Vicarage Road was hugely encouraging.

West Ham have lost both their previous Premier League visits to Sussex and haven't beaten Brighton since the Seagulls were promoted. This weekend would be a good time to condemn that fact to history.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter on his first competitive game at the AMEX Stadium: "I'm relishing it, I had a bit of a taste of it for the friendly game against Valencia, there were 16,000 there and I thought it was a good atmosphere.

"We're up against a tough side who'll be looking to push on; we need our fans and they've been great so far. Hopefully we can give them something to cheer about and reward them for that."

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini: "They (Brighton) started very well - a clear style of play under their new manager.

"Always playing in their stadium they are a difficult team so we must be very concentrated, play with a high pace and intensity."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am going to go for a draw here. West Ham were beaten heavily by Manchester City last week and I am expecting to see a reaction from them.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v swimmer Adam Peaty

Brighton forward Glenn Murray

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton are unbeaten against West Ham in four previous Premier League encounters, winning three - their most victories against one particular team.

West Ham have lost all four top-flight away visits to Brighton.

The Hammers have not beaten Brighton since a 6-0 Championship triumph in April 2012.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton could win their opening two matches of a top-flight campaign for the first time.

Victory last weekend was their first in the league since 9 March, ending a nine-match winless spell (D3, L6).

They have lost four of their past five home league fixtures, conceding 13 goals.

Brighton haven't scored more than once for 12 home league games, and failed to score in five of those.

Pascal Gross has provided an assist in each of his three league appearances against the Hammers.

West Ham United