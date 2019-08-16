Norwich City v Newcastle United

Daniel Farke's Norwich claimed an unsurpassed 49 points at home in the Championship last season

TEAM NEWS

Norwich are assessing Ibrahim Amadou's fitness after the summer signing from Sevilla sat out their opening game.

Centre-backs Timm Klose and Christoph Zimmermann again miss out with respective hip and knee injuries.

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has been passed fit but new signing Allan Saint-Maximin is a doubt due to a hamstring strain suffered last week.

Andy Carroll remains sidelined after ankle surgery, with Florian Lejeune and DeAndre Yedlin also still absent.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: Despite boycott threats, almost all the seats at St James' Park were occupied last weekend.

As a taxi driver said to me on Tyneside: "They'll always support the club - even if they sent out 11 wild animals wearing black and white."

Cue Norwich wry smiles at Newcastle's supposed lack of ambition. For now, the Canaries can only dream of spending £40m on a Brazilian forward. No Premier League club spent less this summer than Norwich.

If the opening night at Anfield was something of a write-off, Norwich will see this as their real kick-start to life back in the top flight.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce: "Norwich won't be easy. Like every promoted team, everybody is excited and they haven't been here for a few years. Last season, Norwich ran away with it in the Championship. We know what they are about.

"We will have to defend well. When we are at the top end of the pitch can we exploit them? I have always tried to have a winning mentality. We have to have the belief to go there and get a result."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Norwich are dangerous but I do worry about them - they scored lots of goals in the Championship last season, but they conceded a load too.

If they are going to be as open as they were at Anfield when they play at home as well, then they are going to get some beatings.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich have won just one of the last nine meetings (D3, L5).

However, they are on a six-match unbeaten Premier League home run against the Magpies.

The only away win in 14 Premier League matches between the sides was Newcastle's 2-1 victory at Carrow Road in January 1994.

The last four encounters have produced 24 goals - an average of six per game.

Norwich City

Defeat in their season opener ended Norwich's 14-match unbeaten run (W10, D4).

Norwich could begin a league season with consecutive losses for the first time since 1997-98.

They are without a Premier League clean sheet in eight matches, conceding 17 goals in the process.

None of the last seven managers to take charge of the Canaries in the Premier League have won their opening home match in charge.

Tim Krul kept 41 clean sheets in 157 Premier League appearances for Newcastle between 2010 and 2015.

Newcastle United