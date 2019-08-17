Leyton Orient v Stevenage
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Swindon
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|6
|3
|Exeter
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|4
|Grimsby
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|5
|Forest Green
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Walsall
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Cheltenham
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|Macclesfield
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|3
|9
|Crawley
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|10
|Carlisle
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|11
|Salford
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Crewe
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|13
|Leyton Orient
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|14
|Mansfield
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|2
|15
|Port Vale
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|16
|Newport
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|Bradford
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|Cambridge
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|Northampton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|20
|Colchester
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|21
|Morecambe
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|22
|Oldham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|23
|Stevenage
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|24
|Scunthorpe
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0