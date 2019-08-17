League One
Sunderland12:30Portsmouth
Venue: Stadium of Light, England

Sunderland v Portsmouth

Line-ups

Sunderland

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 13O'Nien
  • 5Ozturk
  • 4Willis
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 11Gooch
  • 6Power
  • 23Leadbitter
  • 19McGeady
  • 7Maguire
  • 10McNulty

Substitutes

  • 8McGeouch
  • 9Wyke
  • 12Flanagan
  • 16Burge
  • 18Dobson
  • 22Grigg
  • 33Hume

Portsmouth

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 2Walkes
  • 5Downing
  • 6Burgess
  • 3Brown
  • 14Cannon
  • 4Naylor
  • 33Close
  • 19Harness
  • 10Marquis
  • 11Curtis

Substitutes

  • 8Pitman
  • 15McCrorie
  • 20Raggett
  • 22Harrison
  • 26Evans
  • 35Bass
  • 38Haunstrup
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackpool22005146
2Lincoln City22004046
3Fleetwood22005236
4Wycombe21102024
5Rochdale21104314
6Ipswich21102114
7Oxford Utd21102114
8Coventry21101014
9Portsmouth21012113
10MK Dons11001013
11Burton21012203
12Shrewsbury21011103
13Rotherham210123-13
14Doncaster20202202
15Sunderland20202202
16Gillingham201123-11
17Bristol Rovers201102-21
18Wimbledon200224-20
19Accrington100102-20
20Tranmere200225-30
21Peterborough200214-30
22Southend200214-30
23Bolton201102-2-11
24Bury0000000-12
View full League One table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you