Championship
Wigan15:00Leeds
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Leeds United

Eddie Nketiah
Eddie Nketiah scored against Salford City on his Leeds United debut on Tuesday
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook could make changes to his starting line-up when they face Leeds United on Saturday.

The Latics fielded a side with 10 changes in their midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Stoke City.

Leeds have no new injury worries ahead of their trip to the DW Stadium after Tuesday's cup win against Salford.

Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah could make his league debut as Leeds look to maintain their unbeaten start.

Match facts

  • Wigan are winless in their past three home league matches against Leeds (W0 D1 L2).
  • In each of the past four league meetings between Wigan and Leeds, the team scoring first has failed to go on to win (W0 D2 L2).
  • Wigan have not won four consecutive home Championship matches since March 2014 under Uwe Rosler.
  • Across their two Championship matches last season, Leeds registered 48 shots against Wigan - the only team to have more against an opponent were Leeds themselves against Sheffield Wednesday (53).
  • Wigan have had the joint-most shots at goal from set-plays in the Championship this season (12, level with Millwall) while opponents Leeds have had the joint-fewest (3, level with Huddersfield).
  • Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich has created more chances in open play than any other Championship player this season (8), registering an assist for Pablo Hernandez's goal against Nottingham Forest.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th August 2019

  • LutonLuton Town15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
  • WiganWigan Athletic15:00LeedsLeeds United
  • BarnsleyBarnsley15:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
  • BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • BrentfordBrentford15:00HullHull City
  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
  • MillwallMillwall15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
  • Nottm ForestNottingham Forest15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
  • StokeStoke City15:00DerbyDerby County
  • SwanseaSwansea City15:00PrestonPreston North End

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed22005146
2Charlton22005236
3Leeds21104224
4QPR21103214
5West Brom21103214
6Derby21102114
7Swansea21102114
8Birmingham21102114
9Millwall21102114
10Preston21013123
11Fulham21012113
12Cardiff21014403
13Hull21013303
14Brentford21011103
15Barnsley210112-13
16Wigan210135-23
17Luton201145-11
18Middlesbrough201134-11
19Huddersfield201123-11
20Nottm Forest201123-11
21Bristol City201124-21
22Reading200225-30
23Stoke200225-30
24Blackburn200214-30
View full Championship table

