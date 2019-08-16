Championship
Brentford15:00Hull
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Hull City

Joel Valencia in action for Brentford
Winger Joel Valencia joined Brentford from Polish side Piast Gliwice for an undisclosed fee in July
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Brentford duo Joel Valencia and Dominic Thompson could make their Championship debuts after both played in the League Cup defeat against Cambridge United.

The Bees might again be without defender Ethan Pinnock, but Christian Norgaard, Komohelo Mokotjo and Said Benrahma are all close to returning.

Hull City manager Grant McCann has a near fully-fit squad, but left-back Callum Elder (calf) remains sidelined.

The Australian is also likely to miss Tuesday's home game with Blackburn.

Match facts

  • Only one of the past 21 league meetings between Brentford and Hull has ended as a draw (nine Brentford wins, 11 Hull wins), a 1-1 stalemate at Griffin Park in May 2018.
  • Hull's heaviest Championship defeat of the 2018-19 season was their 5-1 loss at Brentford in February.
  • Brentford have allowed their opponents just 15 touches in their box in their first two Championship matches - six fewer than any other team.
  • Hull have won just one of their previous 12 away league matches in London (W1 D3 L8), a 3-2 win at QPR last season.
  • Brentford have not conceded a goal in open play in any of their past four Championship games at Griffin Park, a run of 372 minutes since Harry Wilson's goal for Derby in April.
  • Hull have lost eight of their previous 10 away Championship games (W1 D1 L8), collecting just four points from a possible 30.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed22005146
2Charlton22005236
3Leeds21104224
4QPR21103214
5West Brom21103214
6Derby21102114
7Swansea21102114
8Birmingham21102114
9Millwall21102114
10Preston21013123
11Fulham21012113
12Cardiff21014403
13Hull21013303
14Brentford21011103
15Barnsley210112-13
16Wigan210135-23
17Luton201145-11
18Middlesbrough201134-11
19Huddersfield201123-11
20Nottm Forest201123-11
21Bristol City201124-21
22Reading200225-30
23Stoke200225-30
24Blackburn200214-30
View full Championship table

Find a club, activity or sport near you