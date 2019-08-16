Brentford v Hull City
-
- From the section Championship
Brentford duo Joel Valencia and Dominic Thompson could make their Championship debuts after both played in the League Cup defeat against Cambridge United.
The Bees might again be without defender Ethan Pinnock, but Christian Norgaard, Komohelo Mokotjo and Said Benrahma are all close to returning.
Hull City manager Grant McCann has a near fully-fit squad, but left-back Callum Elder (calf) remains sidelined.
The Australian is also likely to miss Tuesday's home game with Blackburn.
Match facts
- Only one of the past 21 league meetings between Brentford and Hull has ended as a draw (nine Brentford wins, 11 Hull wins), a 1-1 stalemate at Griffin Park in May 2018.
- Hull's heaviest Championship defeat of the 2018-19 season was their 5-1 loss at Brentford in February.
- Brentford have allowed their opponents just 15 touches in their box in their first two Championship matches - six fewer than any other team.
- Hull have won just one of their previous 12 away league matches in London (W1 D3 L8), a 3-2 win at QPR last season.
- Brentford have not conceded a goal in open play in any of their past four Championship games at Griffin Park, a run of 372 minutes since Harry Wilson's goal for Derby in April.
- Hull have lost eight of their previous 10 away Championship games (W1 D1 L8), collecting just four points from a possible 30.