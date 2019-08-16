Championship
Blackburn15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough

Bradley Dack
Bradley Dack scored once and set up another as Blackburn scored twice in stoppage time to beat League Two Oldham Athletic in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Blackburn's Darragh Lenihan could be fit to face Middlesbrough after missing the past two games with a knee injury.

Corry Evans has returned after a knock but Tosin Adarabioyo remains a doubt having missed training on Thursday.

Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate is set reverse many of the 10 changes he made for the Carabao Cup loss to Crewe.

George Friend could feature but Hayden Coulson is a doubt after picking up a knock, while striker Rudy Gestede is out with a hamstring problem.

Match facts

  • Eight of the past 13 league meetings between Blackburn and Middlesbrough have ended as a draw - the other five games have been two Blackburn wins and three Middlesbrough wins.
  • Middlesbrough are looking to win consecutive away league matches against Blackburn for the first time since a run of three wins between 1986 and 1989 - current Rovers manager Tony Mowbray played in all three of those wins for Middlesbrough.
  • Blackburn have failed to score with any of their 24 efforts at goal in the Championship this season - their only goal was an own goal by Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.
  • Middlesbrough have not failed to win any of their opening three league matches of a season since the 2003-04 campaign in the Premier League under Steve McClaren.
  • Blackburn are looking to avoid losing their first three league matches of the season for the third time in the last nine seasons - on those previous two occasions they were relegated in both seasons (2011-12 and 2016-17).
  • Middlesbrough have conceded exactly three goals in four of their last six away Championship matches (W2 D1 L3).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed22005146
2Charlton22005236
3Leeds21104224
4QPR21103214
5West Brom21103214
6Derby21102114
7Swansea21102114
8Birmingham21102114
9Millwall21102114
10Preston21013123
11Fulham21012113
12Cardiff21014403
13Hull21013303
14Brentford21011103
15Barnsley210112-13
16Wigan210135-23
17Luton201145-11
18Middlesbrough201134-11
19Huddersfield201123-11
20Nottm Forest201123-11
21Bristol City201124-21
22Reading200225-30
23Stoke200225-30
24Blackburn200214-30
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you