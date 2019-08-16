Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday
-
- From the section Championship
Millwall will start either Bartosz Bialkowski or Luke Steele in goal, with Frank Fielding out with a thigh injury.
Steele, on loan from Nottingham Forest, played in the Lions' Carabao Cup first-round win at West Brom on Tuesday.
Sheffield Wednesday hope to have Barry Bannan back after the midfielder missed their win at Barnsley last weekend with a calf problem.
Manager Lee Bullen has goalkeeper Keiren Westwood and defender Dominic Iorfa back from suspension.
Match facts
- Millwall have won just one of their last 11 league matches against Sheffield Wednesday (W1 D4 L6), winning 2-1 in February 2018.
- Wednesday are looking for their first league win at The Den against Millwall since February 2015, when they won 3-1 (winless in two since).
- Millwall striker Matt Smith has scored 14 Championship goals as a substitute - since his debut season in the competition in 2013-14, only Lucas Joao has scored more often as a sub (16 goals).
- Wednesday are looking to win their first three league matches of a season outside the top-flight for the first time since the 1990-91 campaign, winning promotion at the end of that season.
- Millwall have kept eight clean sheets in their last 13 home Championship matches.
- Wednesday have named the oldest average starting XI age in the Championship so far this season (28 years and 192 days).