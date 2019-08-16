Swansea City v Preston North End
- From the section Championship
Swansea have no new injury concerns for the visit of Preston on Saturday.
Aldo Kalulu should be available to play, despite the forward missing Tuesday's Carabao Cup win against Northampton with a knock.
Preston made 11 changes for their cup victory over Bradford and, after a 4-0 win, boss Alex Neil has decisions to make about his starting XI.
Striker David Nugent (calf) is still yet to play since rejoining North End from Derby and will not feature.
Match facts
- Swansea City are unbeaten in their past 17 home league matches against Preston North End (W12 D5 L0), winning each of the last five in a row.
- In all competitions, Preston have lost eight of their past 11 games against Swansea (W2 D1 L8).
- No team has faced more shots in the final 15 minutes of Championship games this season than Swansea (12), although Preston have attempted just two shots themselves in this timeframe.
- Preston have won just one of their last 13 league matches in Wales (W1 D3 L9), a 1-0 win at Cardiff City in December 2017.
- Swansea have lost just one of their last 11 league matches (W6 D4 L1), a 4-0 reverse at QPR in April.
- Preston manager Alex Neil's two away league managerial matches at Liberty Stadium against Swansea have ended in 1-0 defeats.