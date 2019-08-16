Swansea City v Preston North End

Alex Neil's Preston have taken three points from their first two Championship matches this season

Swansea have no new injury concerns for the visit of Preston on Saturday.

Aldo Kalulu should be available to play, despite the forward missing Tuesday's Carabao Cup win against Northampton with a knock.

Preston made 11 changes for their cup victory over Bradford and, after a 4-0 win, boss Alex Neil has decisions to make about his starting XI.

Striker David Nugent (calf) is still yet to play since rejoining North End from Derby and will not feature.

Match facts