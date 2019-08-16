Stoke City v Derby County

Derby striker Martyn Waghorn has had more shots than any other Championship player (11) in this season's opening two rounds of matches

Stoke City midfielder Nick Powell (calf) is their only injury absentee for the visit of Derby County.

Peter Etebo is in contention after playing the last 20 minutes of the EFL Cup victory over Wigan Athletic.

Krystian Bielik is pushing for a place for Derby after an impressive debut in their EFL Cup win over Scunthorpe.

Full-back Jayden Bogle (ankle) has been ruled out for several games. Max Lowe deputised in midweek and could keep his place in the side.

Match facts