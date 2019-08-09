Alisson: Liverpool keeper to miss Super Cup with calf injury

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson kept 21 clean-sheets for Liverpool in his first Premier League campaign

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said goalkeeper Alisson's calf injury "cast a shadow" over the 4-1 win against Norwich in the Premier League season opener.

The Brazilian suffered the problem as he took a goal-kick towards the end of the first half, and will now miss next week's Super Cup match against Chelsea in Istanbul.

"It felt like something hit him and that's not a good sign," said Klopp.

"He will not be ready for Wednesday."

Alisson was a key figure for the Reds in his debut season, helping them win the Champions League and take the Premier League runners-up spot.

The 26-year-old former Roma player was replaced by new signing Adrian, a free agent in the summer after he was released by West Ham.

The Spaniard made a great save from Moritz Leitner but conceded a goal in the 64th minute when Temmu Pukki fired in for Norwich.

Klopp added: "Adrian was completely relaxed and did what he had to do. He's a good keeper, calm on the ball and a good shot stopper. That's why we signed him."

Liverpool's third-choice keeper Caoimhin Kelleher is recovering from minor surgery on a broken wrist.