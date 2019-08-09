Tomer Hemed: Charlton still hope to sign Brighton striker

Israeli striker Tomer Hemed, who spent last season on loan at QPR, joined Brighton in 2015 from Spanish side Almeria

Charlton remain hopeful of tying up a deal to sign striker Tomer Hemed from Premier League club Brighton which they tried to push through close to Thursday's transfer deadline.

The Championship club issued a statement on their website on Friday.

It said: "Charlton Athletic submitted the relevant paperwork for the transfer of Brighton's Tomer Hemed close to the deadline and are awaiting confirmation.

"The club expect to hear the outcome in the early part of next week."

Brighton are yet to respond, other than to confirm on the Premier League's own website: "Charlton Athletic have issued the statement in relation to a potential permanent transfer of Tomer Hemed."

Charlton made three signings on deadline day - West Bromwich Albion pair Sam Field and Jonathan Leko, along with Hemed's Brighton team-mate Beram Kayal.

The Addicks also did a deal the previous day, re-signing West Ham United midfielder Josh Cullen on a season-long loan deal.

Lee Bowyer's promoted side, who began life back in the second tier last weekend with victory at Blackburn, host Stoke City on Saturday.

