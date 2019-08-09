Football gossip: Dybala, Sanchez, Mustafi, Lovren, Neymar

Roma have held talks with Manchester United about the prospect of taking Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 30, on a season-long loan. (Telegraph)

Paris St-Germain want to sign Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala after the 25-year-old's deadline day move to Tottenham fell through. (Mail)

Juventus will continue to listen to offers for Dybala and are open to selling him to anyone but Inter Milan. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for German defender Shkodran Mustafi, 27, and Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny, 27, from European clubs. (Evening Standard)

Roma are in negotiations with Liverpool over a potential deal worth up to 20m euros (£18.6m) for Croatia defender Dejan Lovren, 30. (Football Italia)

Real Madrid and Barcelona could enter a bidding war to sign PSG's Brazil forward Neymar, 27. (AS)

Chelsea are set to raise £200m to spend on new signings this year as they wait for their transfer ban to end. (Goal)

Chelsea will offer England Under-21 defender Fikayo Tomori, 21, a new contract after blocking a potential loan move to Everton. (Goal)

Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, 29, was willing to join Everton on loan from Manchester United, but United only wanted a permanent sale. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United were considering Athletic Bilbao's 25-year-old Spanish forward Inaki Williams before the window closed. (El Chiringuito, via Manchester Evening News)

Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 26, will be staying at Crystal Palace until at least the January transfer window after chairman Steve Parrish said he would not sanction a move to a European club. (Express)

Everton have been told to wear their white third kit from last season against Crystal Palace on Saturday because of fears of a kit clash. (Mail)

West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 20, says the player he is looking forward to facing this year is Tottenham's new French signing Tanguy Ndombele, 22. (Talksport)

Former Arsenal and England defender Martin Keown says north London rivals Tottenham can win the Premier League this season. (Talksport)

LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic used strong language to criticise Major League Soccer's new play-offs system. (ESPN)

Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 28, has been handed Real Madrid's number seven shirt - the same number worn by Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at the club. (Mail)

Crystal Palace's Dutch defender Patrick Van Aanholt, 28, jokingly tried to get Real Madrid and Spain centre-back Sergio Ramos, 28, to join the Eagles on transfer deadline day. (Sun)

Porto's 38-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who suffered a heart attack in May, has been registered to play this season. (ESPN)