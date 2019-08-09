FAI Cup: Late Parkhouse goal sends Derry past Wexford

Derry City were frustrated in their 1500th game since joining the League of Ireland

David Parkhouse's late goal gave sluggish Derry City a 1-0 win over Wexford in the FAI Cup first round.

Derry had to dig deep to beat the First Division outfit and struggled to create chances against a resolute defence.

The game looked destined for extra-time before Parkhouse fired past Corey Chambers with six minutes to go.

Barry McNamee played through the in-form striker who duly applied the finish for his eighth goal in four games.

Wexford frustrated the Brandywell crowd in the first half, restricting the hosts to off-target efforts from Michael McCrudden and Greg Sloggett.

Derry raised the tempo after the break but still struggled to create chances against an organised Wexford defence.

Despite Derry's sluggish attack, Wexford couldn't create chances at the other end and missed the presence of nine-goal forward Danny Furlong.

Declan Devine brought on Darren McCauley and Darren Cole on the hour mark to try and spark some life into his side, but Derry's frustrations continued.

McNamee forced Wexford stopper Chambers into a good save with a free-kick and Eoin Toal headed over from the resulting corner in some rare goalmouth action with 15 minutes to go.

Toal had another header comfortably saved by Chambers before Parkhouse's strike brought a cheer of relief around the Brandywell.

Jamie McDonagh almost scored a second in added time but Parkhouse's goal was enough to send the Candystripes into the last 16 of the competition.