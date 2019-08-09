Macclesfield add a keeper and midfielder to their ranks
Macclesfield Town have made two more summer window signings in the same day.
Goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook, 25, who was offered a new deal by Shrewsbury after ending last term at the League One club, has signed a one-year deal.
Midfielder Connor Kirby, 20, has come on a season's loan from Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.
He joins Fleetwood Town defender Eddie Clarke and Wigan Athletic keeper Owen Evans as the third of Sol Campbell's permitted five loan signings.
Barnsley-born Kirby, who has been on the Owls' books since 2011, extended his contract in March 2018.
Former Arsenal trainee Charles-Cook has made 76 appearances in spells with Bury, Coventry and Swindon, but did not make an appearance at Shrewsbury.
Macc, who began the new League Two season with a late loss at Exeter last week, host Leyton Orient on Saturday.
