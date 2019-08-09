Macclesfield add a keeper and midfielder to their ranks

Connor Kirby has made four substitute appearances for the Owls, two in the league and two in the EFL Cup

Macclesfield Town have made two more summer window signings in the same day.

Goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook, 25, who was offered a new deal by Shrewsbury after ending last term at the League One club, has signed a one-year deal.

Midfielder Connor Kirby, 20, has come on a season's loan from Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

He joins Fleetwood Town defender Eddie Clarke and Wigan Athletic keeper Owen Evans as the third of Sol Campbell's permitted five loan signings.

Barnsley-born Kirby, who has been on the Owls' books since 2011, extended his contract in March 2018.

Former Arsenal trainee Charles-Cook has made 76 appearances in spells with Bury, Coventry and Swindon, but did not make an appearance at Shrewsbury.

Macc, who began the new League Two season with a late loss at Exeter last week, host Leyton Orient on Saturday.

