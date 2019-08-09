Glenn Middleton: Rangers winger will help Hibs - Paul Heckingbottom

Glenn Middleton will soon be a team-mate of Stevie Mallan

Hibernian's imminent signing of Glenn Middleton will compensate for the loss of fellow winger Martin Boyle, says head coach Paul Heckingbottom.

Boyle is out until 2020 after suffering a recurrence of the knee injury that caused him to miss the second half of last season.

Rangers' Middleton is expected to join on loan after they host Hibs on Sunday.

"Boyle's stand out quality is his pace and speed so we wanted to replace that," said Heckingbottom.

"Middleton has good pace in a one v one, an enthusiasm, so yes he certainly has attributes that will help us.

"I have spoken to Rangers and both sides are relaxed. We just don't want to put him in a poor position before the game so we will see what happens over the weekend."

Hibs, who beat St Mirren last weekend, lost 1-0 at Ibrox late last season and return to Glasgow to face a Rangers team that has beaten Midtjylland and Kilmarnock in the past week.

Heckingbottom believes there is "no difference" to the way in which Steven Gerrard's side will play.

"It's really similar to when we played them towards the back end of last season," he said. "They impressed me and they have picked up where they left off.

"Tactically they are probably in a better place than at the start of last season because they have a way they want to play, which has brought results for them."