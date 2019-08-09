FAW investigates 'homophobic' post by TNS chairman Mike Harris

The Twitter conversation in which Mike Harris made his comments has since been deleted

The Football Association of Wales is investigating a social media post by The New Saints chairman Mike Harris appearing to use homophobic language.

The comment, which has since been deleted, occurred during a Twitter exchange with former Connah's Quay Nomads owner Gary Dewhurst.

Harris asked: "When you going to come out of the closet on being chairman Connah's queers?"

BBC Sport Wales has asked Harris for a response.

Stonewall Cymru, the organisation which campaigns for "the equality of lesbian, gay, bi and trans people across Britain" and oversees the Rainbow Laces campaign in sport has also been approached for its view.