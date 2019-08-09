Chelsea: David Luiz did not go on strike, says Frank Lampard

David Luiz featured in pre-season matches under Chelsea boss Frank Lampard before being sold to Arsenal

David Luiz did not go on strike at Chelsea before joining Arsenal, says Blues manager Frank Lampard.

Brazilian centre-half Luiz, 32, moved to the Gunners on transfer deadline day after spending the previous three seasons in a second spell at Chelsea.

"We had some conversations over the last week, honest ones, and the conclusion was that he should move on," said Lampard.

"There wasn't any strikes. No fall-outs, just honest conversations."

Luiz, who was under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2021, did not take part in first-team training with Chelsea on Wednesday before he joined their London rivals in an £8m deal a day later.

However Lampard, appointed Chelsea boss this summer, said the player had not done anything wrong.

"Him not training was a decision I made at the time," he said.

"It's a position that I have a lot of competition in - everyone has to understand that. He has moved on and we wish him the absolute best, because he has been a big part of our history."

Media playback is not supported on this device Frank Lampard: Transfer ban, being a 'modern dad' & risking his Chelsea legacy

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League and won the Europa League last season, with former boss Maurizio Sarri then joining Juventus before Lampard - Chelsea's record goalscorer - replaced him in July.

The club are currently unable to sign players after they were banned for two transfer windows by Fifa - a decision they are appealing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

That meant their only new signing was USA forward Christian Pulisic, a £58m recruit from Borussia Dortmund in January before the transfer ban started, while Chelsea have also seen forward Eden Hazard move to Real Madrid this summer.

Lampard added: "I love hearing predictions when we're not in the top four and there isn't anything better than proving people wrong.

"With the ban it has been easy to write off this squad, and I don't write off this squad at all.

"Manchester City and Liverpool showed there was a gap, everyone has to make it up. We will aim to win and of course we want to be in the Champions League every year. One of the beauties of football is that you start again fresh."