Zander Clark: St Johnstone goalkeeper signs two-year extension

Zander Clark concede seven times in St Johnstone's Scottish Premiership opener against Celtic

Goalkeeper Zander Clark has signed a two-year extension to his contract at St Johnstone, which ties him to the club until May 2022.

Clark, 27, has made 100 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side since 2015 and helped Tommy Wright's side to a seventh-placed finish last term.

He broke the club's top-flight consecutive clean sheet record last term with a six-match run.

"Delighted to finally get it done," Clark told SaintsTV.

"It's been spoken about for a while now. To have played 100 games for the club under the manager and the chairman, it's been great."

Former goalkeeper Wright said Clark "fully deserved" his new deal.

"He's someone that I rate highly," the manager added. "He's still got room for improvement, he knows that but he works hard at his game."