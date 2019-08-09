Jon Taylor: Doncaster Rovers sign former Rotherham United winger

Jon Taylor was twice relegated from the Championship with Rotherham, but also helped them win the 2017-18 League One play-off final

Doncaster Rovers have signed former Rotherham United winger Jon Taylor.

The 27-year-old has signed a two-year contract, with an option for an extra 12 months, having ended a three-year spell with the Millers in the summer.

Taylor, who was a £500,000 signing from Peterborough in 2016, scored 13 goals in 119 games for Rotherham.

"It's been a difficult summer for myself and I have had offers from different clubs, but I felt this one suited me," Taylor said.

"I know that I'm coming into a team that likes to play an attacking style of football, and I want to be able to make an impact and score goals to help us push for promotion," he told the club website.

