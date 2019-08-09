Celtic received Callum McGregor 'approach' - Neil Lennon

Media playback is not supported on this device Goals, injuries & celebrations - Tierney's time at Celtic

Celtic received "an approach" from a club for midfielder Callum McGregor, manager Neil Lennon has confirmed.

Scotland cap McGregor, 26, has been linked with a reunion with former boss Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City, and the English Premier League side reportedly made their move this week.

However, Lennon insisted no actual bid was made and that it is "over now".

He added that Celtic have no interest in selling their "better players" after Kieran Tierney's £25m move to Arsenal.

"It makes things a bit easier in terms of maybe pushing the boat out a bit," he said of the sale. "We're not going to start breaking records and spending money silly."

Lennon is keen to further bolster his squad despite already making four summer signings.

Boli Bolingoli was one of those but Lennon says the Belgian left-back is a "work in progress" and that he wants another player who can fill that role.

However, he conceded that Celtic may wait until some players leave before recruiting further.

"We need to maybe move a few players out to make room in the squad so, until we do that, we may not look to bring anyone in," he said.

"Our fans aren't expecting us to go and get like for like immediately. They know that we're not going to go out there and find the next Kieran Tierney overnight.

Lennon revealed prior to the midweek Champions League draw with Cluj in Romania that winger Scott Sinclair had attracted interest.

However, he confirmed on Friday that it "never materialised fully".