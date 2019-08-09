Jefferson Montero: Swansea await paperwork to complete winger's loan to Birmingham

Swansea City hope to find out on Friday whether Jefferson Montero's proposed loan move to Birmingham City will be sanctioned by the Football League.

Birmingham agreed to sign the Ecuador winger, 29, on a season-long loan prior to Thursday's transfer deadline.

But the deal is in doubt due to an issue with the paperwork.

With his Swansea contract up next summer, Montero's time at the Liberty will effectively be over if the Birmingham transfer goes through.

Swansea have been looking to move the former Villarreal player on as he is one of their higher earners.

Montero made 84 Swansea appearances, scoring twice, after joining from Mexican side Morelia in 2014.

He enjoyed some memorable moments in a Swansea shirt but struggled with injury throughout his time at the club.

Montero spent the second half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion after loan stints at Getafe and Ecuadorian club Emelec in 2017-18.

A move to Birmingham would see Montero reunited with former Swansea assistant manager Pep Clotet, who is the Blues' caretaker head coach.