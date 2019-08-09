Wilfried Zaha: Winger 'committed' after staying, says Roy Hodgson

Media playback is not supported on this device It's not the outcome he wanted - Hodgson

Wilfried Zaha is "committed" to Crystal Palace, but is not "jubilant" after missing out on a move away from the club, says manager Roy Hodgson.

Arsenal and Everton had bids rejected by Palace, who value the 26-year-old at around £80m.

The Ivory Coast winger, who joined Palace as a youth player in 2004, has scored 53 goals in 323 games in two spells at the club.

"The outcome he wanted was to be sold and to leave the club," said Hodgson.

"I can't say to you that he's jubilant. I can't say to you that he's delighted with the situation because it's not the outcome that he wanted.

"For us it's been a very good outcome because Wilf is still with us and we're looking forward to once again benefiting from the skills he brings to us to help us win football matches."

Hodgson confirmed Zaha, who scored 10 goals last season, could start the Eagles' Premier League opener against Everton on Saturday (15:00 BST).

He also said Zaha missed training on Thursday - transfer deadline day in England - "because of his obvious mental state".

"The fact is he is a professional," said Hodgson. "He realises that and committed to the club and helping us to do what we need to do to stay in the league.

"His training performance today was just as good as it was on Monday and Tuesday before yesterday's circumstances persuaded me to not submit to subjecting him to a training session that day because of his obvious mental state."

Meanwhile, club captain Luka Milivojevic has signed a new four-year contract to remain at Palace until June 2023.