Newport County: Joss Labadie named skipper with Mark O'Brien club captain

Joss Labadie scored in Newport County's opening-day draw with Mansfield Town

Midfielder Joss Labadie will be Newport County's team captain this season, while Mark O'Brien has been appointed club skipper.

Labadie led the Exiles in their League Two draw with Mansfield last weekend, when centre-back O'Brien was suspended.

O'Brien, who often captained Newport last season, is available for Saturday's trip to Cambridge United, but Labadie will keep the armband.

"Joss Labadie will be the captain on the pitch," said boss Michael Flynn.

"I think we get more out of him - he takes that responsibility well.

"Mark will be club captain and vice-captain. Mark's got a special place in Newport County history and he is at the age where I think he can handle the responsibility of being that club figure, the face around the community and things like that.

"I think those two are a good fit. It will bring the best out of both of them."

Andrew Crofts was Newport's club captain last season, but he is now player-coach at Yeovil Town after an injury-hit spell at Rodney Parade.