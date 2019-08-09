Leroy Sane: Man City boss Pep Guardiola expects winger to miss 'six or seven months'

Leroy Sane scored 10 goals in 31 Premier League appearances last season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expects winger Leroy Sane to miss "six or seven months" with a knee injury.

The Germany international, 23, tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday's Community Shield win over Liverpool.

Sane, who had been linked with a summer move to Bayern Munich, went off after just 13 minutes at Wembley.

"It is incredibly bad news," said Guardiola before the champions' Premier League opener at West Ham on Saturday (12:30 BST kick-off).

"I don't know how long he will be out. Normally this kind of injury is six or seven months - hopefully February or March."