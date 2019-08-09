Courtney Baker-Richardson: Accrington Stanley sign Swansea City striker on loan

Courtney Baker-Richardson has made 21 senior appearances since joining Swansea City in 2017

Accrington Stanley have signed striker Courtney Baker-Richardson from Championship side Swansea City on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old started his career with hometown club Coventry City and joined the Swans in summer 2017.

"He is a good footballer, he has played games in the Championship and he knows this level," boss John Coleman said.

"He has height, he will be an aerial threat and he can get in the space behind. He ticks all the boxes."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.