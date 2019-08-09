Tyler Toland: Manchester City Women sign midfielder from Sion Swifts

Tyler Toland made her Republic of Ireland debut at the age of 16

Manchester City Women have signed Republic of Ireland midfielder Tyler Toland from Irish side Sion Swifts.

The 18-year-old, who made her international debut at the age of just 16, joins City after signing her first professional contract.

"Since I was four or five my dream was to be a professional footballer and now it's a reality," she said.

"I've spoken to the manager and I've met all the girls. They've all been fantastic in helping me to settle in."

