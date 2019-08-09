Huddersfield Town: FA charges club with breaching kit riles after controversial Paddy Power shirt
-
- From the section Huddersfield
Huddersfield Town have been charged by the Football Association with breaking rules on kit and advertising.
It comes after controversial shirt was worn in pre-season as part of a sponsorship deal with bookmakers Paddy Power.
The firm's name was displayed in a sash across the club's shirt in a pre-season friendly at Rochdale, which the FA say was in breach of regulations.
More to follow.