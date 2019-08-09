Huddersfield Town: FA charges club with breaching kit riles after controversial Paddy Power shirt

Huddersfield Town have been charged by the Football Association with breaking rules on kit and advertising.

It comes after controversial shirt was worn in pre-season as part of a sponsorship deal with bookmakers Paddy Power.

The firm's name was displayed in a sash across the club's shirt in a pre-season friendly at Rochdale, which the FA say was in breach of regulations.

More to follow.

