Neil Etheridge: Cardiff City goalkeeper out for up to eight weeks

Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge impressed in the Premier league last season

Cardiff City will be without goalkeeper Neil Etheridge for six to eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old was injured during the Bluebirds' opening Championship 3-2 defeat at Wigan Athletic last weekend.

Etheridge was one of Cardiff's stand-out performers last season as they battled Premier League relegation and his absence will be a huge blow.

The goalkeeper will also miss the Philippines' first two 2022 World Cup qualifiers with Syria and Guam.

Cardiff's other goalkeeper choices include Joe Day, signed from Newport County this summer, and Alex Smithies.

One of the two is set to start the home league match against Luton Town on Saturday.