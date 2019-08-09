Hearts: Loic Damour signs after leaving Cardiff

From the section

Loic Damour played four times for Cardiff last term

Hearts have signed defensive midfielder Loic Damour on a four-year deal after he left Cardiff City.

The 28-year-old made 32 appearances in his first season in Wales as they won promotion to the Premier League.

However, the Frenchman made just two top-flight substitute appearances last term as Cardiff were relegated.

Damour - who started his career at Strasbourg in his homeland - could make his Hearts debut against Ross County on Saturday, pending clearance.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.