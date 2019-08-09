Hearts: Loic Damour signs after leaving Cardiff
Hearts have signed defensive midfielder Loic Damour on a four-year deal after he left Cardiff City.
The 28-year-old made 32 appearances in his first season in Wales as they won promotion to the Premier League.
However, the Frenchman made just two top-flight substitute appearances last term as Cardiff were relegated.
Damour - who started his career at Strasbourg in his homeland - could make his Hearts debut against Ross County on Saturday, pending clearance.
