St Mirren: Kyle McAllister & Calum Waters sign for Paisley side

Kyle McAllister played a significant part in helping St Mirren stay in the top flight last term

St Mirren have re-signed midfielder Kyle McAllister on a three-year deal from Derby County and loaned left-back Calum Waters from Kilmarnock.

McAllister, who left the club for Derby in January 2017, spent the second half of last term on loan in Paisley, scoring three times in 12 games.

Waters joins the Scottish Premiership club on a season-long loan.

Manager Jim Goodwin also confirmed striker Cody Cooke will only be out for three months with a knee injury.

It had been feared that the Englishman would miss up to nine months after rupturing knee ligaments.

The signings of McAllister and Waters are the eighth and ninth that St Mirren have made this summer.

Goalkeeper Dean Lyness, defender Sean McLoughlin, midfielders lkay Durmus, Oan Djorkaeff, Tony Andreu, Sam Foley, and forward Jonathan Obika had already joined.

Waters played under Goodwin at Alloa Athletic and the manager was delighted to secure the deal, which has a break clause in January.

"Calum is very comfortable on the ball, has great energy levels and is excited to be here," Goodwin said.

"He's a great professional, a good character and he'll settle into the group that we've already got."

