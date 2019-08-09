Charlie Mulgrew: Wigan Athletic sign Blackburn Rovers defender on loan

Blackburn Rovers captain Charlie Mulgrew has won 39 caps for Scotland
Charlie Mulgrew won five Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic

Wigan Athletic have confirmed the season-long loan signing of Blackburn captain Charlie Mulgrew - 17 hours after the transfer window closed.

The Latics say the English Football League were satisfied the paperwork for the 33-year-old Scotland defender was submitted before Thursday's deadline.

Former Celtic man Mulgrew has played 108 times for Rovers since joining the Championship side in 2016.

The set-piece specialist scored 10 league goals last season.

Mulgrew adds to Wigan's deadline day signings of Leeds left-back Tom Pearce and Wolves forward Bright Enobakhare.

