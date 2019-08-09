Charlie Mulgrew: Wigan Athletic sign Blackburn Rovers defender on loan

From the section

Charlie Mulgrew won five Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic

Wigan Athletic have confirmed the season-long loan signing of Blackburn captain Charlie Mulgrew - 17 hours after the transfer window closed.

The Latics say the English Football League were satisfied the paperwork for the 33-year-old Scotland defender was submitted before Thursday's deadline.

Former Celtic man Mulgrew has played 108 times for Rovers since joining the Championship side in 2016.

The set-piece specialist scored 10 league goals last season.

Mulgrew adds to Wigan's deadline day signings of Leeds left-back Tom Pearce and Wolves forward Bright Enobakhare.