Ilkay Gundogan: Man City midfielder signs new contract to 2023

Ilkay Gundogan scored a penalty in Manchester City's penalty shootout win over Liverpool in the Community Shield

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has signed a new four-year contract until 2023.

After lengthy negotiations, the Germany international, 28, agreed fresh terms with the Premier League champions last week and signed the deal on Thursday.

City and manager Pep Guardiola see him as a key part of their plans as he enters what should be the peak years of his career.

Gundogan's previous contract at Etihad Stadium had a year to run.

He joined City from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for £25m in 2016.

Despite suffering two serious knee injuries, the former Nuremberg player has won five major trophies, scoring 17 goals in 115 appearances for City.