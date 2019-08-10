Steph Houghton: Number of English players going abroad 'not an issue'

Houghton's former Manchester City team-mate Nikita Parris joined Lyon in May

Manchester City and England captain Steph Houghton has played down concerns over a talent drain from the Women's Super League to European clubs.

Alex Greenwood is the latest England international to move abroad, signing for Lyon from Manchester United.

She joins fellow Lionesses Lucy Bronze, Izzy Christiansen and Nikita Parris at Lyon while Toni Duggan recently signed for Atletico Madrid from Barcelona.

"I wouldn't say it's an issue at the moment," Houghton, 31, told BBC Sport.

"I think if a lot more go then potentially, yes.

"But for them individually, it's their decision to go over there and to go and compete, to try a different way of living, a different culture, a different team.

"For our league, we have a lot more players coming here and they are making the competition even better. For me, that's more exciting, it's more challenging as a player."

Striker Duggan has previously spoken of the differences between football in England and on the continent, pointing to higher levels of technical ability, higher playing standards and the emphasis on "playing with your head".

In addition to the members of England's World Cup squad playing in Europe, Rachel Daly plays in the US while fellow forward Jodie Taylor plays in Australia.

Asked if she would consider playing abroad, defender Houghton said: "I'd never say never but at the moment I'm happy at Manchester City.

"I love playing football there but we know what football is like, anything could happen.

"It's something that I would potentially like to do but when the opportunity comes to play for the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City, I can't really turn them down."

'Clubs need to be smart with World Cup players' - on returning to training

City's pre-season started in late July, less than a month after the Lionesses' bronze medal play-off defeat by Sweden.

The WSL season gets under way on Saturday, 7 September when City play Manchester United at Etihad Stadium, but for Houghton the season has come too soon.

"It's great to get back into it but at the same time we have got to look after the players more," she said.

"To only have potentially two or three weeks off after a World Cup and playing seven games, it's quite intense both physically and mentally.

"Manchester City have been unbelievable, they have eased us back into training and hopefully we'll be firing on all cylinders at the end of the season."

Asked if the season should have been pushed back, she replied: "I think it's all about the clubs being smart with the players, having individual plans for the players who have played a lot of games.

"We've got an Olympics at the end of the season and we know we've got to potentially do a lot of prep for that and I think for me, I love playing games all the time but it's about being smart during the week before we play."

Houghton joins campaign to end period poverty

Houghton was speaking to BBC Sport as part of campaign calling to end period poverty in the UK.

A study of schoolgirls, conducted by Always, found that 31% of girls have avoided extra-curricular activities or sports because they can't afford period products.

In addition, 21% said they lack confidence because they do not take part in such activities.

"It made us really sad," said Houghton.

"It's an uncomfortable issue. I never had bad cramps or anything like that but some of my friends were affected badly, it stopped them playing sport, and in general probably made them less confident than I was.

"For me, the journey that I have been on, without sport I actually don't know what I would have done.

"To hear that girls are missing out on these opportunities to take part in sport because of their periods, that's why I'm doing this. Sport can really shape your future and build your confidence. If they see elite athletes speaking about it, hopefully it will help girls speak about it more and make each other feel more comfortable."