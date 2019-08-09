Tyler Toland: Republic of Ireland international signs for Manchester City Ladies

Toland made her international debut aged just 16

Republic of Ireland international Tyler Toland has joined last season's Women's Super League runners-up Manchester City.

The midfielder, 18, joins City from Irish Premiership side Sion Swifts.

"Ever since I was four or five it has been my dream to be a professional footballer, and now it's reality," Toland told the club website.

"I am going to work as hard as I can and hopefully help the team and lift the trophy ay the end of the season."

Toland, from County Donegal, made her international debut aged 16 and was nominated for the Professional Footballers' Association of Ireland's player of the year award in 2018.

She will join international teammate Megan Bell in Manchester.

City will begin their WSL campaign on 7 September with a derby against newly-promoted Manchester United.