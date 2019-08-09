Scottish Gossip: Brandon Barker, Callum McGregor, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers failed with a deadline day move for Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers are on the brink of signing Manchester City winger Brandon Barker after failing in a last ditch bid to bring Ryan Kent back from Liverpool. (Daily Record)

Manager Neil Lennon will ask Celtic to hand him some of the Scottish record £25m transfer fee they have received from Arsenal for Kieran Tierney to strengthen his squad - and wants to sign up to five new players. (Herald)

Hearts are moving closer to a permanent deal to sign the Cardiff City midfielder Loic Damour. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio hopes the English transfer window closing will open the door for four new signings at Rugby Park. (Sun)

Kieran Tierney pays an emotional tribute to Celtic skipper Scott Brown after his Arsenal move. (Sun)

Joe Aribo tells Rangers fans the best has yet to come after capping another dominant display with a goal in last night's win over FC Midtjylland. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers chief executive Charles Green claims "malicious" cops ruined his life and put his safety at risk as he seeks £20m in compensation. (Sun)

St Mirren aim to seal a permanent deal to bring Kyle McAllister back from Derby in time for Sunday's meeting with Aberdeen. (Daily Record, print edition)

New striker Jon Obika says he is ready to be St Mirren's main goal threat this season. (Daily Express, print edition)

Davis Keillor-Dunn, 21, wants a move away from Ross County after growing frustrated at his lack of playing time. (Sun, print edition)